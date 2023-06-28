Officials held a grand opening ceremony Tuesday in Gridley for the debut of a new Adventist Health/Rideout primary care clinic.

According to the nonprofit health care organization, the new clinic replaces the previous Adventist Health Physicians Network – Gridley Primary Care location that was located at 225 Spruce St. That Spruce Street location has since closed and providers were relocated to the new 2,996-square-foot clinic at 1548 Highway 99.

