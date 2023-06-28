Officials held a grand opening ceremony Tuesday in Gridley for the debut of a new Adventist Health/Rideout primary care clinic.
According to the nonprofit health care organization, the new clinic replaces the previous Adventist Health Physicians Network – Gridley Primary Care location that was located at 225 Spruce St. That Spruce Street location has since closed and providers were relocated to the new 2,996-square-foot clinic at 1548 Highway 99.
Officials said services provided at the Gridley Primary Care clinic include routine health exams, assistance with sick visits, and help with managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma and hypertension.
“The opening of the new Gridley Primary Care clinic signifies our commitment to providing quality care for Gridley and its surrounding communities,” Adventist Health/Rideout President Chris Champlin said in a statement. “We are proud to continue serving this area and grateful for the privilege of caring for its residents.”
Adventist Health/Rideout officials said the new “energy-efficient” clinic is part of a $1 million investment in the community. The clinic was built in four months and includes eight exam rooms, as well as one procedure/wellness room. The clinic also has new “state-of-the-art” medical equipment such as exam tables and diagnostic tools.
“A modern facility equipped with excellent resources and equipment is pivotal to ensuring essential care for our patients,” Adventist Health Physicians Network Medical Director Dr. Gregory Burt said in a statement. “Today, we are proud to open this new clinic and remain dedicated to being a community partner for lifelong health and wellness.”