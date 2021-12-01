Adventist Health/Rideout received recognition recently by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) for its work in cardiovascular care.
On June 21, the hospital was awarded the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence based on its accreditation criteria and ongoing performance registry reporting, according to a release issued by Adventist Health/Rideout this week.
“AHRO (Adventist Health/Rideout) has demonstrated its commitment to providing Yuba and Sutter counties with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board, in the release. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award AHRO with the HeartCARE Center designation.”
According to the release, hospitals that receive the HeartCARE Center designation have demonstrated a commitment to consistent, high-quality cardiovascular care.
“AHRO is honored to be a national center of excellence as this designation represents the collaborative process improvement efforts of our clinic, hospital, and medical staff,” said Eric Cooper, director of cardiovascular services, in the release. “We integrated ACC evidenced based pathways into our current practice, thereby improving the delivery of cardiovascular services to the community.”