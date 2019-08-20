Adventist Health/Rideout switched to a new electronic software for medical records last week. Called Cerner, the new system will enable the organization to access clinical and administrative information about a patient anywhere within the Adventist Health system.
“Through a shared strategic vision with Cerner, this new software solution will help us continue to grow – and better serve our patients and our community,” said Linda Plummer, communications manager for Adventist Health and Rideout. “We’ve upgraded our system to streamline the scheduling and registration process.”
Plummer said the Cerner Electronic Health Records (EHR) system will allow physicians and clinicians to electronically store, capture and access patient health records, test results and clinical information from anywhere.
“Our care teams can work more efficiently and can make faster, more effective decisions, which ultimately means better patient care for our patients,” she said. “Our patient portal integrates with EHR, allowing patients to communicate with providers through secure messaging to schedule or change appointments, request prescription refills, receive important health information and view clinical information and test results.”
Switching to a new medical records system was part of the affiliation agreement struck in October 2017 between Adventist Health and Rideout Health. The Adventist Health system partners with Cerner, which provides health care technology around the world.
“It’s very exciting to watch as Adventist Health and Rideout becomes more fully integrated into the Adventist Health system,” said Daniel Chibaya, operations officer for Adventist Health and Rideout. “To be this connected as part of a larger network is a great benefit for physicians, for staff and most importantly, for patients.”
Adventist Health and Rideout went live with the new system on Aug. 16.