Adventist Health/Rideout is opening a new urgent care clinic in Yuba City on Nov. 2 at 520 Bogue Road, Suite E-6.
According to a news release from Adventist/Rideout, the clinic will provide non-emergency care at a fraction of the cost of an emergency room visit.
The clinic will be staffed by medical doctors, certified physician assistants, and certified nurse practitioners for the treatment of conditions such as allergies, burns, animal bites, cold and flu symptoms, falls and sprains, ear infections, sinus issues, headaches, fever, urinary tract infections and more.
Appointments aren’t necessary and most insurance is accepted.
“We are excited to add this service for our community and to provide a healthcare solution for minor medical emergencies that can be managed outside of the emergency department at the hospital,” said Michelle Martinez, administrator.
The new clinic will also provide onsite testing for strep, pregnancy, blood sugar, and urinalysis and X-rays.
Walk-in patients can be seen Monday through Friday 7 a.m.- 9 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Patients can reach the clinic by phone at 530-844-5660.