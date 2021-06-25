New visiting guidelines were implemented on Wednesday at Adventist Health and Rideout care sites in the Yuba-Sutter area.
The organization implemented strict visitation guidelines in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the latest guidelines, the sites are still only allowing one visitor at a time for inpatients. However, now patients can see multiple visitors a day as opposed to the one-visitor-per-day rule that was in effect previously. Visiting hours were also expanded to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
All visitors must wear a mask and will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entrance. Hospital waiting rooms remain closed, and visitors must remain in the patient’s room while on site, though they may access the cafe to buy meals and snacks. Visitors must be 16 years or older.
“The California Department of Public Health mask guidance for fully vaccinated individuals was released on June 15 but does not apply to health care settings,” said Adventist Health/Rideout Communications Manager Linda Plummer. “Please help us keep our patients, visitors and health care staff safe.”
Surgery or procedure patients are allowed one support person to accompany them. The support person must wait off-site while surgery is in progress, and visiting will be limited during recovery due to space constraints.
Emergency room patients will be allowed one support person, though they could be asked to wait off-site depending on physical space or condition of the patient.
Cancer Center patients will be allowed one support person for the first treatment and one support person for physician visits.
COVID-19 and Infectious Isolation patients will only be allowed video visits.
The family birthing center is allowing only one support person for labor and delivery. Postpartum and NICU patients will be allowed two support people during visiting hours, and one person may stay overnight. Labor patients will be allowed two support people. OB Surgery and Recovery patients and outpatients during OB checks will be allowed one support person. NST clinic patients will not be allowed visitation due to space constraints.
Those seeking outpatient care will not be allowed support persons unless the patient has specific caregiving needs.
Adventist Health/Rideout said exceptions to the guidelines will be made on a case-by-case basis.
Current visiting guidelines remain in effect at the organization’s senior living campuses.