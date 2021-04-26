The bariatric surgery program at Adventist Health/Rideout has been accredited as a Low Acuity Center by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program, according to the facility’s bariatric surgery director Dr. Arturo Garcia.
“Our passion is providing excellent care so that our patients achieve healthier, longer lives,” said Garcia in a press release. “This accreditation is a gratifying validation that our commitment to high quality standards is being achieved. When patients choose us for weight loss surgery, they can be confident they are receiving the great care they deserve.”
The Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP) is a joint quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.
The MBSAQIP Standards, Optimal Resources for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, ensure that metabolic and bariatric patients receive multidisciplinary medical care, which improves patient outcomes and long-term success.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates about 93 million adults in the United States are affected by obesity, and that number continues to increase.
The disease of obesity increases the risks of morbidity and mortality because of the diseases and conditions that are commonly associated with it, such as type II diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, among other health risks, according to a press release. Metabolic and bariatric surgery has proven to be effective in the reduction of comorbid conditions related to obesity.
MBSAQIP-accredited centers offer preoperative and postoperative care designed specifically for patients with obesity and must meet essential criteria for staffing, training, facility infrastructure and patient care pathways to ensure its ability to support patients with obesity in order to obtain the accreditation.
The center also participates in a national data registry that yields semiannual reports on the
quality of its surgical outcomes and identifying opportunities for quality improvement.
After applying for MBSAQIP accreditation, centers also undergo an extensive site visit by an experienced bariatric surgeon who reviews the center’s structure, processes, and clinical outcomes data.
Centers that earn accreditation are awarded a specific designation level, depending on how many patients it serves annually, critical care capabilities, the types of procedures provided, and whether it provides care to patients under the age of 18.
Adventist Health/Rideout’s bariatric surgery program, led by Garcia, provides whole-person assessment and support for patients and two minimally invasive surgical techniques, gastric bypass and vertical sleeve gastrectomy.
“Adventist Health and Rideout is committed to serving the Yuba-Sutter region with high quality care and advanced techniques delivered by skilled, compassionate providers,” said Rick Rawson, Adventist Health and Rideout president, in a press release. “I am proud of our bariatric surgery program for achieving this rigorous accreditation. They are an excellent example of the improvements we are making each day to better care for our community.”
For more information, call 749-2409 or visit www.AdventistHealthRideout.org.