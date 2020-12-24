Adventist Health/Rideout has been accepting applications from nursing students of nearby colleges for nursing assistant positions at the hospital.
Dawn Mitchell, clinical education manager for Adventist Health/Rideout, said students are able to apply for the positions if they have completed their first semester in the registered nursing program – when they complete the fundamentals of nursing education as well as learn the basic skills of patient care.
“This is just one creative way we are trying to assist the nurses on the floor to care for the patients during this time of high patient census,” Mitchell said. “Many of these students have completed some of their clinical education at Rideout already and are familiar with the units and flow.”
Clark Smith, director of nursing and allied health programs at Yuba College, said about 15 Yuba College students have applied for the opportunity and they are expecting more interest.
Smith said when a student applies for the position, the hospital sends him their name, he attests that the student completed the fundamentals course and that they’re a Yuba College student.
“It gives the students exposure to patient issues and patient problems that we talk about in class and implement what they’re learning,” Smith said.
He said, with the COVID-19 pandemic, students are working through a “historical event” and helping the hospital during the influx of patients.
Mitchell said some of the work students are doing includes basic patient care – such as oral care, feeding patients, walking patients, bathing and taking vital signs.
She said with the increase in patients, some nurses being out and staff working a lot of hours, this will help meet the needs of the patients.
“It gives (the students) great experience and hopefully future employment at Rideout (as R.N.s),” Mitchell said. “... There’s a real need right now and there’s some satisfaction to fill that need.”
She said the nursing students are expected to start working at the hospital the first week of January.
“Our primary hospital is Rideout and I feel it’s very important to maintain a good relationship with our hospital and I think we’ve done that,” Smith said.