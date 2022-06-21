On June 28, Adventist Health/Rideout will hold its 12th annual Cancer Survivor Celebration to honor those who have successfully beat their diagnosis.
The event will celebrate the lives of all survivors in Marysville and the surrounding communities. Food, drinks, games and other activities will be offered.
The celebration will take place 5-7 p.m. at the Healing Garden in the Adventist Health Cancer Care Center at 618 5th St. in Marysville.
“These survivorship events really celebrate those who go through a Cancer journey – whether it is they themselves, or a loved one – and really showcase that life after a cancer diagnosis can be meaningful, fulfilling and inspiring,” Account Manager Joseph Page said.
Adventist Health has held celebrations for cancer survivors since 2008, but this will be the first survivorship event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Survivors in all stages of cancer will be honored at the event. Those in remission and those still battling the disease are encouraged to attend with their friends, families, caregivers and supporters.
“Once someone is diagnosed, they are considered survivors,” Cancer Center Administrator Margaret Murphy said previously. “They may have completed their treatments. Some are still getting treatment and others may have completed their care years ago. We are celebrating everyone who has or has had cancer.”
The Cancer Survivor Celebration is free and open to the public. Guests planning to attend the survivorship must RSVP by Friday. To RSVP or obtain more information, contact Roxie Walker-Jones at 530-749-4478 or by email at walkerra@ah.org.