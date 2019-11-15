Adventist Health and Rideout received an unfavorable safety rating recently by an independent nonprofit organization that tracks quality, safety and transparency in the U.S. health system. The hospital’s president acknowledged the “D” rating but said it does not reflect the accomplishments his team has been able to make since the Adventist/Rideout merger in April 2018.
“From our perspective, we are obsessively focused on the care we are providing today, and we are continuing to improve on that,” said Adventist Health/Rideout President Rick Rawson. “Eventually, we will start to see the improvements we’ve made on these types of reports.”
The 2019 safety report released by The Leapfrog Group gave the local hospital a “D” rating after looking at its patient safety scores that covered periods from 2016 to mid-2018. The annual survey assesses hospital safety, quality and efficiency based on national performance measures.
Adventist Health/Rideout ranked below average in categories such as infections, problems with surgery, and practices to prevent errors. It was the worst rating of any hospital within approximately 100 square miles.
“Up until 2018, our performance had not been good in those areas, but since then, specifically this year, they’ve been extraordinary,” Rawson said. “We’ve moved into the top decile for patient safety. So, the work we are doing now, we should expect to begin to see it reflected in future reports in 2020, but really in 2021 and 2022.”
Rawson said the hospital has seen a dramatic improvement in patient safety, which includes statistics for hospital-acquired infections and conditions. They’ve moved into the top decile following improvements in readmissions, and seen a 40 percent improvement in mortality rate. Patient experience is also up, he said.
One bright spot from the survey, Rawson said, is how well the hospital scored in maternity care. The local hospital received better than target score in areas such as deliveries, C-sections, and episiotomies, according to the most recent statistics from 2018.
The hospital keeps its staff up-to-date with real-time data reports on a monthly basis to highlight the improvements that are being made, he said.
“The worst part about reports like this is that it affects people’s impression of the hospital. There’s a confirmation bias that goes along with it, but there’s nothing I can do to change that,” Rawson said. “We don’t want to spend energy trying to explain or make excuses of why things were how they were, that’s just energy we’d be wasting instead of making it better for patients today. We are pleased with where we are at and we are working to sustain that.”
To view the most recent safety grade report, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.