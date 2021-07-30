The Adventist Health/Rideout Trauma Department is planning an Impact Teen Drivers Parent-Teen Workshop next month.
The workshop is designed for new teen drivers, soon to be drivers, or seasoned teen drivers and their families. It will provide attendees with tools to engage, educate and empower young motorists to become better drivers.
The Impact Teen Drivers Parent-Teen Workshop is planned for Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. The virtual event is free and open to the public.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/3x8kIBe.