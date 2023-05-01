Officials with Adventist Health announced recently that the nonprofit received permit approval from the town of Paradise to proceed with the renovation and expansion of the Feather River Health Center on Skyway.

With the approval, Adventist plans to spend $2.4 million for the renovation and expansion project. It is looking to create a larger and dedicated Rapid Care Clinic area, remodel the Primary Care Clinic to increase patient access and provider capacity and re-establish Women’s Imaging to include mammography and bone density tests, officials said. 

