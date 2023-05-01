Officials with Adventist Health announced recently that the nonprofit received permit approval from the town of Paradise to proceed with the renovation and expansion of the Feather River Health Center on Skyway.
With the approval, Adventist plans to spend $2.4 million for the renovation and expansion project. It is looking to create a larger and dedicated Rapid Care Clinic area, remodel the Primary Care Clinic to increase patient access and provider capacity and re-establish Women’s Imaging to include mammography and bone density tests, officials said.
“The care and well-being of our patients is our highest priority. Since 1950, Adventist Health has been committed to healthcare in Paradise and we will continue to invest our resources,” Chris Champlin, president of Adventist Health and Rideout and Adventist Health Feather River, said in a statement. “The Skyway Clinic renovation and expansion project represents the first segment of a multi-phase plan. Our long-term, scalable plan is designed to improve our access to quality care and recruit more providers to meet the community’s current needs and ensure they are sustainable well into the future. We appreciate the contribution and partnership with town leaders and community members as we continue to focus on our ability to contribute to the growth of the area as it rebuilds.”
Details on each improvement include the following:
– New Rapid Care Unit: The former pharmacy area on the main floor will be converted to create a new 2,100-square-foot Rapid Care Unit with eight exam rooms, a dedicated space for associates and providers as well as a back entrance designed to create easier access for ambulances if required.
– New Primary Care Clinic: The medical records office on the lower level will be redesigned to create a new, dedicated 2,300-square-foot Primary Care Clinic with seven exam rooms, a waiting area, and a new break room for all providers.
– New Women’s imaging services: These services will provide mammograms and bone density tests and will be added adjacent to the Rapid Care Clinic to serve the Women’s Health Clinic.
“The Town of Paradise is grateful for the health care services Adventist Health provides the community,” Steve Crowder, the former mayor of Paradise, said in a statement. “We are excited about the much desired and long-awaited planned expansion. I look forward to working with the Adventist Health leadership team as we continue to build a promising future.”
Officials said construction on the renovation and expansion of the health center should begin around mid-summer with work expected to be completed by late November or early December. Adventist expects patients to be able to utilize the new spaces in early January 2024.
Adventist Health operates two medical clinics in Paradise located at 5125 Skyway and 6283 Clark Road. Both locations offer services such as behavioral health, dental, dermatology, primary care, rapid care, specialty care, women’s health, imaging and lab services, officials said.
The Feather River Health Center on Skyway will continue to see patients during construction.