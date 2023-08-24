After purchasing and renovating the former Nu Generation Lanes bowling center building along W. Onstott Frontage Road in Yuba City, Adventure Church is now ready to welcome the public with an open house on Saturday.
Located at 876 W. Onstott Frontage Rd., the open house will last from 1-3 p.m. with a Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting event slated for 2 p.m.
“We are excited about all the renovations that have been made to the former bowling alley building,” Pastor Greg Mansur of Adventure Church of Yuba City said in an email to the Appeal on Wednesday.
Adventure Church of Yuba City, established about a decade ago, has grown from a congregation of about 20 people to well over 1,000 attending service in 2022, the Appeal previously reported.
“The reason for our growth, quite simply, is God,” Mansur previously said. “He has blessed us so much through the years, and we are humbled and grateful for it all. He gets all the praise.”
Mansur officially launched the nondenominational church on Jan. 15, 2012, after toying with the idea for three years. Mansur held an informational meeting and two preview services at Riverbend School in Yuba City before establishing the church and, upon receiving positive feedback, he held services at the school until he relocated and opened a facility on Garden Highway in Yuba City in 2015, the Appeal previously reported.
Mansur previously said that members of the church come from all over the region to attend services, including Yuba City, Marysville, Linda, Olivehurst, Plumas Lake, Sutter, Gridley and even as far away as Colusa, Woodland and Sacramento.
In January 2022, Mansur spoke to the Appeal about the challenges involved with renovating a new space for the church.
“Renovating that building is a huge challenge, but our congregation is amazing and has done so much to get it ready for services,” Mansur previously said. “We closed on the building on Aug. 3 and held our first services inside on Oct. 10. There’s still much to be done, but we are thrilled to have a permanent location, so that we can better serve this community for years and years to come.”
At the time, Mansur indicated that the renovated Adventure Church would include a 400-seat worship center, a nursery and toddler area, a wide open space for preschool and elementary age kids, and a cafe area for groups of all ages to meet at the church. Mansur previously said the church would plan to provide a fully-staffed, after-school “Youth Center” that will serve teenagers of the Yuba-Sutter community on weekdays.
“We also hope to open the cafe space to the public, offering meal(s), music and gathering options throughout the week, as well as job training and development,” Mansur previously said.