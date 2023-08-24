After purchasing and renovating the former Nu Generation Lanes bowling center building along W. Onstott Frontage Road in Yuba City, Adventure Church is now ready to welcome the public with an open house on Saturday.

Located at 876 W. Onstott Frontage Rd., the open house will last from 1-3 p.m. with a Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting event slated for 2 p.m.

