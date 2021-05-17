AeroSTEM Academy is working toward having their own food nutrition program and is seeking the community’s help in getting it off the ground.
Nikki Fous, food service manager, said the academy has typically had meals provided by another school district and is now working through the process for their own program.
“What we wanted to do to make us even more independent as AeroSTEM Academy, we wanted to develop our own lunch program,” Fous said. “We’ve been working alongside the California Department of Education, USDA and doing all the proper hoops to actually form our own program.”
The academy is located at the Sutter County Airport and Fous said they are in negotiations with the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds for additional classroom space as well as the kitchen for next school year. She said since some students will be at the fairgrounds and others at the location at the airport, they will be serving meals at two sites.
“(Since we) can’t expand so quickly on the airport property, the short-term solution is come back over here to the fairgrounds,” Fous said.
But, since it is their first time having their own meal program, the school doesn’t have the necessary kitchen equipment.
The kitchen at the fairgrounds is certified, she said, but has limited equipment at the moment.
“There are grants we will go for when they open up but in the meantime we are asking our community members if they might have anything that we might be able to use,” Fous said. “...We are in need of everything from stainless steel mixing bowls, knives to refrigeration and freezers, ovens and anything else you might think of to help us make delicious school meals.”
She said they are willing to pick up donations or willing to discuss discounted prices on used equipment. They are a nonprofit as well and can provide a tax ID to anyone who wants it.
“The percentage of children that really rely on school lunches is massive and in just being able to make a fun meal for these kids – even if it’s still taking home a bag of food – I feel so happy that I’m going to be able to do that,” Fous said.
She said they plan to have the food nutrition program started for the next school year, which begins in mid-August.
“I have faith in all of us as a community, I think we’re really strong in coming together in times of need,” Fous said.
Those interested in donating can contact Fous at AeroSTEM Academy at 742-2531, or by messaging the school’s Facebook page.