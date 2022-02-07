A 49-unit affordable housing complex is coming to Colusa after the Colusa County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution last month authorizing participation in the No Place Like Home (NPLH) program.
The development – which has been named Rancho Colus – will be located at 1717 State Route 20 in Colusa and will feature one, two, and three-bedroom units, as well as a 3,000 square foot community center where supportive services will be provided through a partnership with Colusa County Behavioral Health and Social Services, according to a release issued by Colusa County officials.
“Rancho Colus helps address a countywide need for permanent affordable housing for working community members and those requiring supportive services,” the county said.
In August 2020, the Colusa County Board of Supervisors approved the Colusa County Housing Study by Housing Tools, which concluded that there is a shortfall of workforce, affordable, and low-income housing, and that the county could benefit from state funding sources for affordable housing, such as the NPLH program.
According to county officials, Rancho Colus has been designed to address the housing shortfalls identified in the study and the multi-family housing complex will not be a temporary or transient housing project designed to address the unhoused and/or transient population, but rather a permanent, affordable housing development for working adults and their families.
“The county, like the rest of California, is significantly lacking in affordable housing, and this development provides local community members with the opportunity to step-up their lifestyle, and also receive the supportive services they need,” said Merced Corona, chair of the Colusa County Board of Supervisors. “This hand-up provides permanent, affordable housing for members of our working community, elevating their quality of life, and further advancing Colusa County’s housing goals.”
In December, the Colusa County Board of Supervisors approved the acceptance of NPLH funds from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) after the board approved a contract in the fall that transferred unused existing housing revenues from Health and Human Services and Behavioral Health to the local Housing Authority and allowed the Housing Authority to purchase the proposed property site while complying with state requirements that opened the door for the release of the non-competitive funds already allocated to Colusa County.
According to county officials, the housing development will also benefit the city of Colusa by assisting them with reaching their Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) goals and supporting local special districts through assessments.
“The Rancho Colus development addresses local needs, and helps us reach local goals,” said Denise Conrado, RHA Commissioner and Colusa City Councilmember. “This development is a win-win for our community, helping to provide affordable housing and critical services for our residents, and bringing the City of Colusa closer to meeting its RHNA goals.”
Financing for the development is expected to close in Spring 2023, according to Colusa County officials, and construction will start soon after. Pending any delays, residents are expected to take occupancy of Rancho Colus in Spring 2024.
“Rancho Colus residents will be required to pay rent, and adhere to an elevated standard of living as outlined in the development’s Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions (CC&Rs),” a news release said. “Colusa County will also have an ongoing presence on-site as its Behavioral Health and Social Services Departments provide supportive services to residents. Colusa County has a successful track record of running similar projects that serve our most vulnerable populations, and the county is committed to holding the Rancho Colus property management company accountable to its rules and regulations.”
For more information about Rancho Colus, contact Gustavo Becerra, executive director of the Regional Housing Authority, at g.becerra@regionalha.org or call 530-671-0220 extension 113.