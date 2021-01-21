Housing options in the Yuba-Sutter area are limited, especially affordable housing units, but development plans were recently approved by Yuba City officials for 176 additional units.
Yuba City Council members approved the development plan at Tuesday’s meeting for “Richland Village,” a proposed residential affordable apartment complex that would consist of 88 one-bedroom, 44 two-bedroom, and 44 three-bedroom units at 470 Bernard Drive in the Richland Housing complex. Plans also include a community center and other recreational amenities for residents.
“We think it’s a good project in a good location, and certainly we need affordable housing,” said Yuba City Mayor Marc Boomgaarden.
The council’s recent decision means that project entitlements have been approved and that the project is categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act. The next step becomes figuring out how to fund the estimated $66 million project proposed by the Regional Housing Authority.
RHA Executive Director Gus Becerra said the plan is to apply for both state and federal funds, particularly through the California Department of Housing and Community Development’s Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) program. Part of that would require leveraging local matching funds to make their application more competitive.
“Financing for affordable housing is competitive, every funding source out there is competitive. One of the scoring categories is local leverage from local governments, so if you are coming in with nothing, more than likely you won’t get funded,” Becerra said.
RHA requested up to $2.2 million from the city to help make the application more competitive. The application for AHSC funds will likely be due sometime in May. Council members opted to hold off on awarding those funds at Tuesday’s meeting, saying it would take the majority of the city’s available funds that other projects might be applying for in the near future.
The council did establish an ad hoc committee to sit down with the RHA to learn more about the project and possible options moving forward.
“It’s a matter of learning more about their funding needs and how we as a city can help with that,” Boomgaarden said.
RHA also plans to request Sutter County defer or waive a portion of the development fees to aid the project application and financing – estimated to total approximately $455,000 for the project. If RHA is able to fully finance the project, the next step would be design drawing. Those plans would go before the city for approval before building permits could be issued.
If constructed, all 176 housing units would be affordable and designated for income levels ranging from 30 percent or below of Area Medium Income (AMI) to a maximum of 60 percent AMI. As of right now in Sutter County, a four-person household of 50 percent of AMI is at $34,950 per year – income limits fluctuate on an annual basis.
Becerra said he will work with the ad hoc committee in the days ahead to set up a time to discuss the project.
“From what we are seeing and hearing, it’s not just affordable housing or multi-family housing that we are in need of, it also seems like single-family homes in the for-sale market are also experiencing low inventory,” he said. “Even though 176 units sounds large, when you talk about our market area, it’s really only a drop in the bucket.”
RHA is currently overseeing construction of a similar affordable housing project in the area where Richland Village would be located along Garden Highway. New Haven will add 40 units of affordable housing in Yuba City. The $13.5 million project is expected to be completed in late March or early April, with residents moving in shortly after.