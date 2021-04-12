Two projects that would provide much needed affordable housing to low-income and homeless individuals in the Yuba-Sutter area took a step forward this week with the approval by Yuba County supervisors of the sale of county-owned land to developers.
The 13.7 acre property along Alicia Avenue and Feather River Boulevard in West Linda will be the future home of a 41-unit permanent supportive housing apartment and a 108-unit family apartment complex — projects being carried out by Olivehurst Pacific Associates, which is a partnership between the Regional Housing Authority and Pacific West Communities.
Yuba County has owned the property since 2016. At a recent meeting, supervisors approved the county providing land loans and fee deferral loans totaling approximately $2.6 million for the two projects, along with the necessary documents to finalize the transfer of the property.
“We are truly delighted and appreciative that the Yuba County Board of Supervisors has agreed to structuring the sale of the land through a soft loan that will facilitate the financial feasibility of both projects,” said Gus Becerra, executive director of the Regional Housing Authority. “Their partnership and support of affordable housing will have a positive impact for the community.”
The 41-unit supportive housing project will target homeless individuals and families with a mental disability. Supportive services will be provided by the county behavioral health department and local service provider Hands of Hope. The 108-unit project will target the low-income workforce and low-income families in the community.
“These two projects will not only help house homeless individuals and families, but also low-income working families that cannot afford the ever increasing rents in the community,” Becerra said. “Additionally, they will provide much needed redevelopment in the West Linda area and economic development to the community, and we are very excited to be a part of it.”
Becerra said Linda County Water District was also instrumental in helping both projects become financially feasible. The district’s support in structuring a portion of their impact fees for each project as a deferred loan was key to making the deal work, he said. The district deferred $403,940 for the permanent supportive housing deal and $648,744 for the family complex with loan terms the same as the county loans (55-year, 3 percent simple interest, payments based on residual receipts).
“Like the county, LCWD’s support and partnership really demonstrates a joint community effort,” Becerra said.
In partnership with the Regional Housing Authority, the Yuba County Community Development and Services Agency secured $7.2 million in grant funding for road improvement projects for the surrounding streets (Alicia Avenue, Garden Avenue, Cedar Lane, and Feather River Boulevard). This will be the first curb, gutter and sidewalk project in West Linda, as well as the start of the first storm drain system.
The two affordable housing projects, along with the road improvements, will result in a total investment of $57 million in the community.
“Closing of the construction financing for both projects should occur by April 30, 2021,” Becerra said. “Construction for both projects will commence in May 2021. We are anticipating a 12-14 month construction period for each project.”