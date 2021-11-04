The Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) ordered the destruction of 22 acres of crop after Sutter County grower T&S Farms applied a pesticide to the field that is not registered for use on hemp, according to a DPR news release.
In August, Sutter County Agricultural Commissioner inspectors identified empty bottles of the pesticide Asana XL on the property of T&S Farms. Inspectors gathered crop samples in August and September and submitted them to the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s lab to measure pesticide residue levels. All samples came back as positive for the pesticide with detections ranging from 4.8 to 9.3 parts per million, indicating an intentional application of the pesticide. T&S Farms was ordered to destroy 22 acres of hemp and the Sutter County Ag Commissioner issued a Notice of Proposed Action and fined T&S Farms $5,000 for the application of a pesticide in conflict with label requirements, according to the release.
Sutter County Ag Commissioner Lisa Herbert said Thursday that the fine was paid in full.
Pesticides are registered by DPR for use in California and can only be applied on specific commodities or crops in specific quantities. A pesticide’s label includes clear guidance on the limitations for use so that the method or destination of the commodity does not harm human health or the environment.
“Our inspectors are vigilant in their role to ensure the safe and legal use of registered pesticides in our county,” Herbert said via the release. “California has clear guidelines and regulations for how pesticides are applied to ensure the safety of the public and the protection of our environment. We will continue to serve our community by ensuring that the pesticides are applied in accordance with all laws and regulations.”
For more information, visit cdpr.ca.gov.