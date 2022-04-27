On Tuesday afternoon, Marysville High School celebrated the dedication of its agricultural complex to a beloved former student, Margery Magill. The facility is now dubbed the Margery Magill Agricultural Complex and includes a barn, two greenhouses, a small orchard, and a garden area.
Magill belonged to the Marysville FFA Chapter from 2006-2010 and, at the time of dedication, she had retained the longest and most diverse resume of any member. Family and friends described her as a highly educated and driven woman and she is remembered locally for her many accolades and achievements.
Magill graduated from UC Davis with a bachelor’s degree in international agricultural development, and had earned a master’s degree in international relations from the University of Westminster in London before being murdered at the age of 27. While her life was cut short, Magill still experienced more of the world than most. In total she visited 32 countries during her various travels, internships, and exchange programs.
More than 100 people were in attendance on Tuesday, with guest speeches given by Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, and Gary Cena, a former principal and superintendent of the Marysville Joint Unified School District. Purple flowers and decor were abundant, Magill’s favorite color, and vases were tied in paw-print ribbons, a nod to her love of dogs and her untimely end. Magill had raised and trained four guide dogs between 2005 and 2010. She also walked dogs on the side as a second job, which is what she had been doing when she was attacked and killed in the streets of Washington, D.C.
“I was thinking how appropriate, or just coincidental, that this dedication that we’re having right now is being held during the national crime victims rights week,” said Raeann Magill, Margery’s sister. “It’s also the 50th anniversary of victim assistance programs, but there still is so much more to be done to support victims and also their families.”
Bonnie Magill, Margery’s mother, said this dedication was intended to happen two years ago but was put on hold due to COVID-19. She and her family are happy to finally have the chance to dedicate it properly. Many memorials and dedications have been established in honor of Margery Magill, but this agricultural complex is the biggest one to date.
“We just try to keep her legacy going so that people know what she did, believe in what she did, and so that they can hopefully do the same and carry it on,” said Bonnie Magill.
Marysville High School Principal Shevaun Mathews felt the dedication of the complex was extremely fitting, especially seeing as Bonnie Magill had helped design its layout back in 2010 during her years as an agricultural teacher at the school. Both Bonnie Magill, and her husband Jeff, have a long standing history in the local FFA community which has become a family legacy.
Many young people from FFA were in attendance at the ceremony and five were awarded scholarships. Three of the recipients were from the Marysville FFA chapter, one was from Wheatland, and the other from River Valley High School. One of the recipients, Jade Lassaga, was very inspired by all of Margery Magill’s accomplishments. She plans to use her scholarship to further her career goals in both law and engineering.
Another student and FFA member, Madison Escheman, wants to be a pest control advisor and hopes that someday she can travel the world as Magill did.
“I’m graduating this year, so I think Margery sets a big example for me and I want to be able to continue on in FFA and agriculture in my career and in my life and I hope that I can continue to achieve more like she did,” said Escheman.
Gallagher gave a moving speech that may sum up the thoughts and feelings of those who were not as familiar with the Magill family, but still empathize with their experience.
“I didn’t get the chance to ever meet Margery myself,” said Gallagher. ”But I think, like a lot of people, her life has left an impact on so many. And we’ve seen that, in the short years that she had, how many she did impact not just here in our community but across the world. And I think that’s what Margery would want us to think about today as we dedicate this complex in her name. To think about youth leadership and service. Because that’s what she did, and a lot of that started right here on this campus. … And that’s what we want for our youth. This is a place where they begin, but there’s so much more that they can do. Like Margery, they can go beyond this place and impact the world. And that’s what I hope this legacy that we’re starting today, by the naming of this facility, I hope that’s what it becomes.”
The Margery Magill Agricultural Complex is located at the corner of Chestnut and 17th Street in Marysville as part of the Marysville High School campus. For information on donating opportunities for the local scholarship program, contact Bonnie or Jeff Magill at Bonniemagill57@gmail.com or jkmagill7757@gmail.com.