Agricultural commissioner offices in the Yuba-Sutter area are planning to distribute masks to farm workers today during a free, drive-through event.
Local ag offices have over 90,000 surgical masks to distribute to help provide protection to farm and other ag-industry workers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The effort involves both county agricultural commissioner’s offices, the California Department of Food and Agriculture, the California Department of Pesticide Regulation, and the California Office of Emergency Services.
“We’re proud to be able to provide this service to our farm workers, who have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic to ensure our communities remain well fed,” said Yuba County Ag Commissioner Stephen Scheer in a press release.
Today’s event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Sutter County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office – 142 Garden Highway, Yuba City.
For more information, contact the Yuba County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office at 749-5400, the Sutter County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office at 822-7500, or the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau at 673-6550.
“As agricultural operations continue, we’re happy to do what we can to help support the agricultural community during these trying times,” said Lisa Herbert, Sutter County ag commissioner, in a press release.