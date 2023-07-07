Ettl Hall was filled with the scent of fresh basil as young campers lined up to assemble their own Italian herb kit and drying bag.
This project was just one of the many fun educational activities planned for the regional launch of the new AG-Venture Day Camp in Yuba City. The camp is the result of a partnership between 4-H Positive Youth Development, the UC Master Gardener program, and CalFresh Healthy Living, which are all housed under the University of California Cooperative Extension Sutter-Yuba.
“I believe this camp is one of the first in the state actually,” said Rayna Barden, the camp’s director. “Most summer day camps are only Monday to Friday, and we are Monday through Friday for the whole month of July.”
Not only does Ag-Venture last for the entire month, its hours exceed that of a regular school day. Drop offs begin at 730 a.m. and pick up ends at 5:30 p.m. with breakfast, lunch, and snacks provided free of charge.
Funding for this program came through a grant offered by The Center at Sierra Health Foundation. The goal, aside from imparting local agricultural knowledge, was to create a camp that caters toward underserved youth.
“We’re just helping them to meet their needs, and be nice, and learn how to socialize and set limits and so far it’s been working,” said Sandy Parker, the camp’s nurse and a local Master Gardener and 4-H leader. “I think that Rayna has done a splendid job putting this program together. She and Rene, our secretary, have really spearheaded the program and made sure all of our ducks were in a row.”
Each week at Ag-Venture has a special theme and at least two field trips to supplement learning. The current itinerary includes visits to places like Graylodge, Yuba River Ranch, Tollcrest Daily, Matthews Rice, Bullards Bar, and Collins Lake.
“We tailored the curriculum to where it’s agriculturally based in our community,” explained Barden. “They get to learn about where water starts, where it ends, and the produce that it produces here.”
As a home base, the Sutter County Museum in Yuba City graciously offered Ettl Hall to Ag-Venture. Campers were divided into groups, each taking turns at various activity stations and rotating through tours of the museum.
“My favorite part of the day was finding rolly pollies outside,” said Embree Gallegos, one of the camp’s young Ag-Venturers.
Wednesday’s theme was all about insects and the children got the opportunity to meet and learn from an entomologist.
“We learned that spiders aren’t insects,” added Samirah Del Buono excitedly. “But I’m kind of tired from the fireworks last night.”