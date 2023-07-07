Ettl Hall was filled with the scent of fresh basil as young campers lined up to assemble their own Italian herb kit and drying bag. 

This project was just one of the many fun educational activities planned for the regional launch of the new AG-Venture Day Camp in Yuba City. The camp is the result of a partnership between 4-H Positive Youth Development, the UC Master Gardener program, and CalFresh Healthy Living, which are all housed under the University of California Cooperative Extension Sutter-Yuba.

