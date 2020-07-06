Local law enforcement agencies stayed busy over the Fourth of July weekend, with some departments reporting an uptick in calls for service.
The Yuba City Fire Department responded to 86 calls for service July 3-4. The most notable incidents included eight vegetation fires, four structure fires (three of which experienced only minor damage), and four dumpster fires. One structure fire in particular on Caroleigh Way, which was still under investigation Monday afternoon, involved heavy damage to a garage and resulted in one civilian injury and a family pet perishing.
Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander said some of the calls for service were fireworks related, though not all were.
“It was a little bit on the busy side. Thankfully, in working with the other agencies, we prepared for it,” he said. “The area’s firework display (at Beckwourth Riverfront Park) went off without any problems at all because of all the preplanning that was done. That allowed us to respond to more of these incidents. July 3-4 is easily one of the busiest times for us, but having that many structure fires is pretty busy.”
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office responded to 266 calls for service July 3-4. Patrolling deputies also made 197 self-initiated stops. A total of 46 fireworks citations were issued by the department.
“We had our regular staffing levels, extra staff, and command staff all out working hard to keep things safe and attempt to limit illegal fireworks,” said Undersheriff Scott Smallwood in a press release. “Even with the staffing levels, we were not able to catch all those violating the illegal fireworks ordinance, due to the call for service volume and self-initiated activity.”
The Yuba City Police Department responded to a total of 260 calls for service on July 4. From July 2-5, the department received 112 fireworks-related calls and 14 fire-related calls. Lt. Sam Escheman said the department issued five citations for illegal fireworks over the weekend.
Yuba County
Across the Feather River, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office also experienced an uptick in firework-related complaints. From July 1 through July 5, the department received 72 complaint calls regarding fireworks problems or illegal fireworks. Last year during that time frame, the department had a total of 59 similar calls, and the year before there were only 36 calls.
Other notable events over the weekend involved a shooting at Grays Beach along the river following a fight. YCSO spokesperson Leslie Carbah said no one was injured in the shooting and the suspect, Brandon Carper, 37, of Citrus Heights was arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail.
“The lakes and related camping areas were crowded but no significant issues,” Carbah said.
Marysville officials reported a somewhat average weekend. Marysville Police Chief Christian Sachs said there were no major events over the weekend.
Brianne Ritchie, an administrative assistant for the Marysville Fire Department, said the department didn’t experience anything out of the ordinary. The department received 18 calls for service on July 4, which is a typical day, she said.
Linda Fire Chief Kyle Heggstrom said his department was extremely busy over the weekend, though nothing out of the ordinary for a Fourth of July holiday. On July 4, the department responded to at least 15 fires that were related to illegal fireworks, he said.
“In terms of calls for service, it was above normal. I’m not sure why but it was definitely a busy year for us,” Heggstrom said.