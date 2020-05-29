Just before 8 a.m. on May 13, Olivehurst resident Micah Sanchez walked out to her car to head for work. As she placed her things on the passenger side seat a dog ran at her from behind. She turned upon hearing a bark and had to kick the dog to stop it from biting her.
The dog, a brindle pitbull mix, has run at other people in the neighborhood and had been seen on the loose with two other dogs. The dogs are believed to reside at a house on Cornfield Way, according to Sanchez.
Neighbors have been waiting for someone to allay the threat. The dog was finally taken into custody.
Mary Sietsema owns Sietsema Family Daycare in Olivehurst on Donald Drive and witnessed the dog run at and lunge at a mother walking her two young children to the door of the daycare on May 22. She said the family was able to get inside as the dog bit the door and the mother had to stay inside for 10 minutes before the dog left the area.
She said she is concerned about the safety of the 8-10 children under six years old who are at her daycare on a given day. Sietsema called Yuba County Animal Care Services and was told that by the time they would arrive, the dog would most likely be gone.
“I was very upset that nothing was done,” Sietsema said.
Sietsema lives in Olivehurst and has seen the dog running free in the neighborhood and being aggressive toward residents. About three weeks before the incident at the daycare, the dog ran at Sietsema when she was watering at her house and her back was turned. The dog jumped and hit her in the leg. She then kicked the dog to get it to go away.
She said residents fear for their safety even just to go and check the mail.
“It’s to the point where neighbors are carrying sticks,” Sietsema said.
Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah said Animal Care Services has taken the dog into custody and county counsel is reviewing a request for the dog to be declared potentially dangerous. The dog will not be deemed “vicious” because there have not been reports to ACS about the dog biting anyone.
Carbah said each time the county responded to the area the dog was not loose.
“We understand the neighbors’ concerns but they didn’t understand we can’t simply go onto someone’s property and seize their dog without lawful cause,” Carbah said via email. “Had it been loose we could have taken it, but because it wasn’t, we have to follow the laws in place to allow us to impound the animal.”
The owner of the dog agreed to surrender it to ACS, according to Carbah. She said ACS investigated the incident with Sanchez and at the daycare.
Residents were contacted who said they had experienced the dog barking at them but did not report those to ACS before the investigation.
Carbah said if the dog is declared potentially dangerous it could be released to the owners with conditions of confinement, which could include the dog being kenneled.