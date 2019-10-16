A free event focused on helping the aging and disabled in their day-to-day lives and during emergencies is scheduled for Oct. 30 in Yuba City.
Yuba-Sutter Aging and Disability Resource Connection is having their second annual Our Community: Aging & Disability Conference.
“During any major disaster, people with disabilities and the elderly are disproportionately impacted,” said Ana Acton, executive director of FREED. “Emergency preparedness was the topic last year and it will be for this year but the topics will change depending on current needs and what’s most pressing.”
FREED, which operates offices in Grass Valley and Yuba City, has been hosting similar events in Nevada County for the past five years and Acton said the demand for an event in Yuba City was greater than expected.
“Last year, we had about 150 people show up, which was more than we expected.” she said. “People seem to be hungry for the connection and information.”
FREED is a disability and aging resource center providing services to residents in Nevada, Sierra, Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties.
“We’re working to develop an aging and disability resource connection by collaborating with other partners who work with the disabled and aging,” she said. “That will help streamline access to those in the community. It could be someone new to an injury or new to aging and they may need extra help finding what’s out there.”
Topics include Pacific Gas and Electric’s response to emergency situations, public transportation options in Yuba and Sutter counties, universal design options, eating well on a budget – including an overview of the new Cal Fresh benefits – elder abuse, scams and frauds, and advanced health planning.
“The goal of this conference is to provide older adults and people with disabilities with an opportunity to gather information and gain experiences that will make a positive difference in any emergency or crises situation, as well as help them find the support they may need when making critical or complicated life decisions,” according to a post online about the event.
The keynote speaker is L.Vance Taylor, chief, Office of Access and Functional Needs, California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
At mid-day, there will be a panel of local elected officials discussing aspects of the Governor’s Master Plan on Aging and how it will potentially benefit people with disabilities and older adults.
Acton will also talk about personal emergency preparedness.
American Sign Language and Spanish-language interpreters will be provided.