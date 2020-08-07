The Yuba and Sutter County agricultural commissioners’ offices will distribute a limited supply of N95 respirators to farmers and the agricultural industry for use during pesticide applications, according to a news release from the two agencies.
“As a reminder, surgical masks are not a substitute for N95 respirators required by pesticide labeling,” according to the news release.
N95 respirators are for use while applying pesticides that require a respirator on the label. The supply of respirators is limited so distribution will be based on critical need. Respirators will only be distributed to farmers and the agricultural industry within Yuba and Sutter Counties.
To receive respirators, the following information is required: County of operation; Product being applied (must require respirator on label); Number of handlers; Duration of the application activities.
The distribution of N95 respirators comes as part of an inter-agency effort between both county agricultural commissioners, the California Department of Food and Agriculture, the California Department of Pesticide Regulation, and the California Office of Emergency Services.
“We’re proud to be able to provide this essential personal protective equipment to help growers protect their employees and continue to produce our critical food supplies,” said Yuba County Agricultural Commissioner Stephen Scheer.
Beginning Monday, farmers and the agricultural industry workers can contact their local agricultural commissioner for respirator distribution or more information:
– Yuba County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office: 749-5400.
– Sutter County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office: 822-7500.