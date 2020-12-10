A global pandemic didn’t stop farmers from going about their business, though the impacts aren’t expected to go away any time soon as agricultural markets continue to feel the effects of a turbulent 2020.
Still, growers and market experts are hoping for a brighter outcome heading into the new year.
Rice is consistently one of the Yuba-Sutter area’s leading crops. Jim Morris, communication director for the California Rice Commission, said the crop has fared well this year considering the circumstances.
“Among the positives, exports to two of our biggest markets, Japan and South Korea, are on track,” Morris said. “Also, the recent harvest provided sufficient rice to meet demand at home and for exports.”
Morris said rice farmers implemented additional steps to protect workers from COVID-19 at both the farm and mill levels. In terms of demand for the crop, there’s been an increase by retail while restaurant and food service demand has seen an impact due to the virus. Certain export markets still hold promise, he said, including the Middle East, with Turkey being the chief market. Still, there are many unknowns heading into 2021.
“We should know a lot more once we are into the new year, which will shed more light on how adequate rain and snowfall are, moving forward,” Morris said.
Mat Conant, a Sutter County walnut farmer and county supervisor, said it isn’t looking too good for the 2020 walnut crop, with prices dropping to a point where it could be below the cost of production for growers.
“The fact is, the coronavirus is affecting our ability to market products,” Conant said.
Another important factor is tariffs imposed by leading export markets, including countries like China, Turkey and India. Such high tariffs to get the commodities into those countries leads to higher costs for the consumer. Lastly, Conant said, the crop is coming off a record year in terms of production, so supply and demand has added to the struggles growers have faced heading into 2021.
“I don’t think things look much better for the coming year,” he said. “It’s still a little too early to tell, but it doesn’t look promising.”
Prunes have seen some disruption in the export markets, but in general the crop saw increases this year, particularly with domestic demands.
“As far as supply and demand, we are in much better shape than we have been in the past. Because of short crops here and in places like France, Chile, and Argentina, the demand for prunes has picked up, and also because people want more nutritious products during these uncertain times,” said Greg Thompson, general manager of the Prune Bargaining Association. “So that has helped the crop. We’ve also been getting more USDA purchases for school lunches and needy family programs.”
This year’s crop ended up being much smaller than anticipated, especially throughout the Yuba-Sutter area. Thompson said growers dealt with a variety of pressures, from weather to the cost labor and regulations.
“Some growers have been pushing out older prune orchards and planting other tree crops that take less labor. I understand, and diversification is a good thing to have. We encourage growers to do that for old orchards that aren’t producing, but we also urge them to look at the bigger picture and try to diversify while keeping prunes in the portfolio,” Thompson said. “We do see a brighter future ahead for the crop. A lot of people are working hard for the industry.”