The Colusa County Air Pollution Control District said it expects air quality conditions to decline throughout the week into the “Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups” range as “significant smoke” continues to impact local areas due to the wildfires currently burning in Northern California.

As the Happy Camp Complex and the Smith River Complex wildfires continue to rage, residents in affected areas should be aware of their local air quality and take necessary precautions to protect themselves, officials said. While the fires are being managed, smoke impacts may continue throughout the week.

Tags

Recommended for you