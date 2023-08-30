The Colusa County Air Pollution Control District said it expects air quality conditions to decline throughout the week into the “Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups” range as “significant smoke” continues to impact local areas due to the wildfires currently burning in Northern California.
As the Happy Camp Complex and the Smith River Complex wildfires continue to rage, residents in affected areas should be aware of their local air quality and take necessary precautions to protect themselves, officials said. While the fires are being managed, smoke impacts may continue throughout the week.
“Smoke from fires produce fine-particulate matter (PM2.5), which can cause serious health problems including lung disease, asthma attacks, and increased risk of heart attack or stroke,” district officials said. “Where conditions warrant, people should limit their outdoor activity. People with existing respiratory conditions, young children and elderly people are susceptible to health effects from these pollutants.”
Colusa County Air Pollution Control District officials urged residents to follow their doctors’ orders when exposed to wildfire smoke emissions.
On Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Del Norte and Siskiyou counties as the wildfires there forced evacuations, destroyed homes and cut power to residents.
According to The Sacramento Bee, the Happy Camp Complex fire began burning in Siskiyou County on Aug. 16 and has since burned more than 22,000 acres as of Wednesday. CalFire said the blaze, which is in Klamath National Forest, was 39% contained.
The Smith River Complex fire in Del Norte County started on Aug. 20 and has since burned more than 75,000 acres, The Bee reported. The U.S. Forest Service said it was 7% contained.