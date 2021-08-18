Smoky conditions caused by the Dixie Fire, the McFarland Fire and the River Fire have prompted the Colusa County Air Pollution Control District to issue an air quality advisory through Friday.
“The Dixie Fire, McFarland Fire and the River Fire are forecast to produce significant smoke impacts to local areas, and residents in these affected areas should be aware of their local air quality and take necessary precautions to protect themselves,” it was stated in a release issued by the district. “These fires are being managed by state and local fire officials, but smoke impacts may continue throughout the week.”
According to the district, air quality conditions are forecast to decline into the “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” range in the coming days and conditions may fluctuate throughout this time period.
“Smoke from fires produce fine-particulate matter (PM2.5), which can cause serious health problems including lung disease, asthma attacks, and increased risk of heart attack or stroke,” the release said. “Where conditions warrant, people should limit their outdoor activity.”
Individuals with existing respiratory conditions, young children and elderly people are susceptible to health effects from these pollutants and district officials urge residents to follow their doctors’ orders when exposed to fire emissions.
Air quality in Colusa was listed as “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” and was expected to remain there throughout the weekend.
Air conditions in Arbuckle were listed in the “unhealthy” range and were forecast to remain in this range on Friday.
For more information, call 458-0590 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/461/Air-Pollution-Control-District.