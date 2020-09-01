Local public health departments and the Feather River Air Quality Management District extended an air quality health advisory due to continuing poor air quality conditions from wildfire smoke, according to a press release.
The advisory was put in place by the Yuba and Sutter county Public Health departments and the management district.
The smoke impacting the area is from the August Complex and other regional wildfires, according to the press release.
Light winds continue to allow smoke to drift into the Yuba-Sutter region – periods of lighter smoke may occur but overall, unhealthy for sensitive groups and moderate levels are expected at least through today (Wednesday), according to the press release.
“The Sutter and Yuba public health departments advise residents with lung or heart disease and the elderly to leave areas where levels of particulate matter are high,” it was stated in the press release. “For everyone else, when you smell smoke or see smoke around you, you should consider staying indoors and avoiding heavy exertion.”
Smoke density can vary widely from one area to another and also with time of day.
“Air quality conditions depend on a number of factors, which include proximity to the fire, wind speed and direction, and whether inversions are present,” said Christopher D. Brown, air pollution control officer, in the press release.
The air quality advisory issued by the Colusa County Air Pollution Control District has been extended through Sept. 7 due to smoke impacts, according to a press release.
People can check current air quality conditions by visiting www.airnow.gov.
Weather
Along with the smoky air, the area is expected to have above normal temperatures and dry weather this week.
According to the National Weather Service-Sacramento, near record heat is expected this holiday weekend and area wildfires continue to bring smoky conditions across the region.
For Labor Day weekend, high to very high heat risk is possible with near record temperatures, however, dense smoke may limit high temperatures, according to NWS.
“The main focus of the week continues to be the heat and smoke across interior Northern California,” according to the NWS. “... The main focus will be on the holiday weekend where temperatures may be anywhere from 15-20 degrees above normal for early September. Area wildfires will continue to bring smoky conditions across the region and will have impacts on air quality. If smoke remains dense in some areas, temperatures could trend down this week and weekend.”
Local response
Jesse Alexander, Yuba City fire chief, said a total of eight firefighters had responded to regional wildfires but were expected to be back on Tuesday.
Alexander said they jumped from one fire to another quite a bit and a couple of the fires they responded to included the River Fire and Butte Lightning Complex.
According to Cal Fire, since the lightning siege that started on Aug. 15, there have been nearly 14,000 lightning strikes. During that time period, there have been more than 900 new wildfires which have burned 1.48 million acres.
Here is an update on the wildfires burning near the Yuba-Sutter region:
– August Complex Fire: USDA Forest Service officials on the Mendocino National Forest reported that a firefighter on the August Complex Fire has died.
According to a press release, firefighters involved in the incident were working on the Tatham Fire within the complex on Monday when a vehicle collision occurred. A second injured firefighter is receiving medical attention for burns to their hand and arm while the third firefighter involved received no injuries.
“This was a tragic incident and our hearts go out to the family, friends and colleagues of the fallen firefighter,” said acting forest supervisor Sandra Moore. “Right now we are committed to providing support to those involved, while safely continuing firefighting operations.”
California Highway Patrol is currently leading an investigation, according to the press release.
Forest Service officials, Federal Southern Area Blue Team Incident Management and Cal Fire Incident Management Team 4 are working to support the families, who have been notified.
No further details about the incident were provided.
The August Complex was initially 37 different fires on the Mendocino National Forest that started on Aug. 17.
Many of the fires have been contained or have merged.
As of Tuesday morning, the complex has burned 242,941 acres and is 20 percent contained.
A virtual community meeting is planned today (Wednesday) at 7 p.m. regarding the August Complex. The meeting will be live-streamed through the Mendocino National Forest Facebook page or people can join by phone at 888-844-9904 and the meeting code is 3096536.
– LNU Lightning Complex Fire: The LNU Lightning Complex Fire has burned approximately 375,209 acres and is 69 percent contained, as of Tuesday morning.
The fire started on Aug. 17.
According to a press release issued by CalFire last week, all areas and residents west of State Route 16, south of State Route 20 and east of the Colusa/Lake county line were ordered to evacuate immediately. All areas and residents north of the Colusa/Yolo County line, east of State Route 16, west of Sand Creek/Green Road and south of the dead end of Spring Valley Road were also ordered to evacuate Thursday.
An evacuation warning was also issued Thursday for all areas and residents south of Walnut Drive, west of Spring Valley Road/Walters Creek/Corinthia-Vineyard Road, east of State Route 20 and north of the intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 16, extending east to the dead end of Spring Valley Road.
On Monday evening, some evacuation warnings were lifted in Colusa County, including all areas and residents south of Walnut Drive, west of Spring Valley Road and Walters Creek/Corinthia-Vineyard Road, east of State Route 20 and north of the State Route 20/State Route 16 intersection, extending east to Cortina Rancheria.
Evacuation warnings were also lifted Monday for all areas and residents south of Brim Road and Old Leesville Grade/Leesville Road, east of the Colusa/Lake County Line west and north of State Route 20.
No structures in Colusa County had been damaged or destroyed as of Tuesday.
– Butte Lightning Complex Fire: The Butte Complex Fire has burned 2,782 acres and is 80 percent contained, as of Tuesday morning.
The fire started on Aug. 17 and was caused by lightning.
Full containment is expected Sept. 10.
According to an incident update, all fires in the Butte Unit are in mop-up and patrol status. Firefighters will be working to strengthen containment lines and mitigate hot spots for many days but it’s expected that all of the fires in Butte County will stay within their current fire lines.
Power outages
Current power supplies are forecast to exceed demand in the coming days, according to the California ISO website, and no flex alerts or rolling blackouts have been issued at this time.
Paul Moreno, a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. spokesperson, said no public safety power shutoffs are anticipated in the next seven days anywhere in PGE’s service area.