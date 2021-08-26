An air quality health advisory was issued Thursday in response to poor air quality conditions from smoke and regional wildfires.
The public health departments for Yuba and Sutter counties and the Feather River Air Quality Management District said a high pressure weather system today and Saturday “may result in Unhealthy to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI (Air Quality Index) in the Yuba-Sutter area,” according to a news release.
Sunday could see improvements with higher concentrations of smoke likely in the Yuba County foothills.
The health departments advised anyone with lung or heart disease and the elderly to leave areas where levels of particulate matter are high. Others are advised to stay indoors if smoke is present. Wildfire smoke may contain particulate matter, ozone, carbon monoxide or toxic air contaminants, the release said.
The public can check current conditions at https://fire.airnow.gov or www.sparetheair.com.
Residents also can sign up for air quality forecasts and alerts at www.fraqmd.org.