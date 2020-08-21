The Feather River Air Quality Management District and the Bi-county Health Department have extended an air quality health advisory through Sunday, in response to the poor air quality conditions throughout the region from wildfire smoke.
As of Friday, air quality in the Yuba-Sutter region was listed as unhealthy, according to www.airnow.gov., and is expected to stay at that level through the weekend.
“The Sutter and Yuba Public Health Departments advise residents with lung or heart disease, and the elderly to leave areas where levels of particulate matter are high,” according to a press release issued by the Feather River Air Quality Management District. “For everyone else, when you smell smoke, or see smoke around you, you should consider staying indoors and avoiding heavy exertion.”
According to the release, wildfire smoke may contain particulate matter, ozone, carbon monoxide and toxic air contaminants which can cause health concerns for those that breath in this air.
“While all persons may experience varying degrees of symptoms, more sensitive individuals, such as the young, aged and those with respiratory conditions are at greatest risk of experiencing more aggravated symptoms,” according to the release.
Symptoms may include, but are not limited to, coughing, watery and itchy eyes, and difficulty breathing. Persons experiencing questionable or severe symptoms should seek professional medical advice and treatment, according to the release.
Regional Fire Updates
Nearly 12,000 firefighters are battling an estimated two dozen major fires and complexes across the state, according to Cal Fire. Here is an update about the fires burning around the Yuba-Sutter region:
– Jones Fire in Nevada County: As of Friday morning, CalFire reported 25 percent containment, with 705 acres burned on Jones Bar Road northwest of Nevada City. Five structures have been destroyed in the blaze and one structure has been damaged.
– The Butte Lightning Complex Fire: Since igniting on Monday, the fire has burned 27,500 acres and was 10 percent contained as of Friday morning.
One injury has been reported in the incident comprised of multiple fires burning in Butte, Glenn and Tehama counties. As of Friday morning, two structures have been destroyed and one structure has been damaged. Evacuation orders are in place until further notice.
– The August Complex Fire: As of Friday afternoon, the fire had burned 117,365 acres in the Mendocino National Forest and is just 6 percent contained.
Originally comprised of 32 fires, the blaze is now condensed to 20 fires as many have burned together.
According to an indent report by Mendocino National Forest officials, smoke density in the area has made it difficult for aircrafts to fly over and map the fire and much higher acreage count is anticipated by the weekend.
Weather
While the smoky cloud cover has kept temperatures down slightly, Craig Shoemaker, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said temperatures are expected to be pretty hot over the weekend and into next week.
According to Shoemaker, a high of 99 degrees is expected Saturday before a slight cooling with a high of 97 degrees anticipated on Sunday and 96 degrees expected Monday.
Shoemaker said a disturbance in the current weather system is expected Sunday which could bring thunderstorms to the area Sunday through Monday.
“This could also cause more fires in the area,” said Shoemaker.
A fire weather watch warning has been issued for the Yuba-Sutter area, starting Sunday at 11 a.m. and continuing through Tuesday.
According to a release issued by the National Weather Service, extreme fire safety precautions should be exercised during this time to prevent additional fire.
“If you hear thunder or see lightning, take shelter indoors,” it was stated in the release. “Always have an emergency plan in case a fire starts near you.”
Shoemaker said the anticipated weather event is expected to be similar to the last thunderstorms that swept through the area on Monday, causing power outages.
Although no strong winds are forecast through the weekend, Shoemaker said strong wind gusts may occur during the forecasted thunderstorms, increasing wildfire concerns.
Power Outages
Paul Moreno, spokesperson for PG&E, said the utility has not scheduled any public safety power shutoffs anywhere in their service area for the next seven day and, as of Friday afternoon, the California Independent System Operator has not called for any flex alerts this weekend.
Moreno said the Yuba-Sutter area could be affected by rotating outages should flex alerts be issued and PG&E customers are encouraged to continue to conserve energy at this time. PG&E customers are also encouraged to update their contact information, said Moreno, so the utility can provide updates should a power shutoff or rotating power outage occur.