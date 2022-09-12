An air quality health advisory was extended for the region by several agencies in response to poor air quality conditions as a result of the Mosquito Fire, which continued to threaten buildings as firefighters battled the blaze that had grown to more than 46,000 acres by Monday.

“The Air Quality Index (AQI) levels are forecasted to range from Moderate to Unhealthy in Sutter and Yuba County this week,” the public health departments for Yuba and Sutter counties and the Feather River Air Quality Management District said in a statement. “On Monday and Tuesday offshore winds should lessen smoke impacts throughout the day and Moderate conditions are forecasted for most of Yuba and Sutter counties. Regions closest to the fire may experience Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI, especially overnight and during the early morning hours. On Wednesday winds are forecasted to decrease which may allow smoke to settle into the area, worsening AQI levels. The Yuba County foothill region could see a return of Unhealthy AQI levels on Wednesday. Intermittent smoke impacts may continue this week until firefighters increase containment of the wildfire.”

