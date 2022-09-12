An air quality health advisory was extended for the region by several agencies in response to poor air quality conditions as a result of the Mosquito Fire, which continued to threaten buildings as firefighters battled the blaze that had grown to more than 46,000 acres by Monday.
“The Air Quality Index (AQI) levels are forecasted to range from Moderate to Unhealthy in Sutter and Yuba County this week,” the public health departments for Yuba and Sutter counties and the Feather River Air Quality Management District said in a statement. “On Monday and Tuesday offshore winds should lessen smoke impacts throughout the day and Moderate conditions are forecasted for most of Yuba and Sutter counties. Regions closest to the fire may experience Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI, especially overnight and during the early morning hours. On Wednesday winds are forecasted to decrease which may allow smoke to settle into the area, worsening AQI levels. The Yuba County foothill region could see a return of Unhealthy AQI levels on Wednesday. Intermittent smoke impacts may continue this week until firefighters increase containment of the wildfire.”
The Sutter County and Yuba County public health departments advised residents with lung or
heart disease, and the elderly to leave areas where levels of particulate matter are high. For others who smell or see smoke, it is recommended to stay indoors and avoid heavy exertion.
The Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties is also expected to bring smokey skies to eastern and western Nevada County for an unknown amount of time.
The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District and county Public Health Department on Monday issued an air quality health advisory for both sides of the county.
“It’s going to hold,” said Gretchen Bennitt, executive director of the air district. “We’ll reevaluate constantly.”
Smoke led to hazardous conditions in Grass Valley over the weekend, and what Bennitt called the worst air quality here in 20 years.
The air quality in Grass Valley was in the unhealthy range Monday afternoon.
“As long as the fire is going, it’s going to be on and off over here,” she said of the smoke.
Bennitt advised people to create a clean room in their home – a room intended to protect people from the smokey air.
A clean room should be comfortable and big enough for everyone in the home. Windows and doors should be closed while air conditioners – with a recirculation option, if available – should run. Air should be filtered and people should avoid smoking, burning candles and other activities that create smoke or other particles.
The Mosquito Fire, which started Sept. 6, had grown to 46,587 acres by Monday morning. It was 10% contained.
Calmer weather over the weekend helped firefighters in their efforts, and forecasters predict a break from the hot and gusty weather of last week. However, fuel sources like fine grass to big trees remain extremely dry and flammable, Cal Fire said.
After a reconnaissance flight Sunday afternoon, Incident Commander Rick Young said that although the fire’s growth had slowed, “where it was burning, it was really burning.”
More than 5,800 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties were under threat and some 11,000 residents of communities including Foresthill and Georgetown were under evacuation orders.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.