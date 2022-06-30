The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District and the Nevada County Public Health Department issued a joint Air Quality Health Advisory to notify the public of the possibility of poor air quality conditions that may last until Tuesday because of the ongoing Rice’s Fire near Bridgeport in Nevada County.
Officials said air quality is expected to vary greatly throughout the advisory period depending on the fire’s behavior and weather conditions, with smoke settling in low areas at night.
“Exposure to elevated PM2.5 (fine particulate matter in smoke) concentrations can result in eye and throat irritation, headaches, nausea, shortness of breath, congestion, coughing, impaired lung function and chest pain, especially among sensitive individuals such as the elderly, children, people with asthma, people with heart or lung conditions, pregnant women and anyone who is exercising or working hard outdoors,” officials said.
If you smell or see smoke around you, then the following actions are recommended:
– Minimize outdoor activities even if you are healthy
– Stay indoors with doors and windows closed as much as possible
– Run the air-conditioner on the “recirculate” setting, if that is an option
– People with asthma should follow their asthma management plan
– People with heart disease, respiratory conditions or chronic health issues should stay indoors
– Contact your doctor if you have symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, or severe fatigue
– Keep airways moist and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water
– Avoid breathing additional smoke, such as from cigarettes or barbecues.
Near real-time air quality conditions may be found at http://www.myairdistrict.com (click on your location of interest in the “Local Air Quality” portion). Officials said to keep in mind that conditions can change rapidly due to wind shifts and that it is wise to monitor the smoke throughout the day and make plans accordingly. The smoke may be visible in satellite imagery, which is available at www.weather.gov/sto.