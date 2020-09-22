Consistent winds in the west zone of the North Complex Fire, burning at the south fork of the Feather River Drainage, are causing erratic fire behavior.
CalFire reported Tuesday that they were able to deploy significant air attacks on Monday and were going to continue on Tuesday as conditions allowed.
They are working on some back-burning operations to continue to clear lines around the Forbestown area, according to CalFire.
The fire lines up north towards Clipper Mills, Sly Creek and Strawberry valley continue to be stable, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, but the area is not at the point of re-population yet, due to ongoing concerns with the fire activity down the hill.
As of Tuesday, the west zone of the North Complex had burned 81,500 acres and was 60 percent contained.
According to CalFire, 138 soldiers with the California National Guard arrived on Sunday and went out on the fire line Monday morning to engage in mopping up various areas of the fire, preventing any further fire spread in contained areas. The troops are divided into six hand crews.
CalFire officials said on Tuesday that the fire continues to burn west from Forbestown Reservoir Road, along the South Fork of the Feather River toward the Ponderosa Reservoir. “Crews are actively constructing control lines to keep the fire from moving into the communities of Forbestown, Woodleaf, Clipper Mills and Strawberry Valley,” according to a CalFire incident report released on Tuesday.
To date, the entire North Complex Fire had burned 299,723 acres and was 74 percent contained. A total of 15 fatalities have been reported in the complex and there have been two first responder injuries.
Evacuations
Evacuations north and east of where New York House Road meets La Porte Road remain in place, according to Yuba County officials.
As of Tuesday morning, communities that remain under evacuation orders include Challenge, Woodleaf, Clipper Mills, Strawberry Valley and Forbestown.
La Porte Road to the west of New York House Road has reopened but New York Flat Road and Challenge Cutoff Road remain closed.
“Residents of neighboring towns to those communities should remain on alert, continue to monitor fire updates, and have your evacuation plan in place in the event that more evacuations are necessary,” according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.
Resources
– A team from Yuba County Health and Human Services will be at the Foothill Lions Club, 5667 Fruitland Road in Loma Rica, from 1-3 p.m. today (Wednesday) for an additional round of gift certificate distributions.
“They will be assisting evacuees with securing replacement CalFresh benefits and issuing $50 Gold Eagle gift certificates to anyone who is not a recipient of CalFresh,” according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.
Evacuees will be asked to show verification of their address to receive the gift cards.
Evacuee assistance has been moved to this location from the Brownsville Substation due to “technology needs and more stable internet connectivity for staff to run the operation.”
That location is for drive-thru assistance only and is not a location for evacuees to stay.
– Yuba Sutter Domestic Animal Disaster Assistance continues to operate a shelter for dogs that have been affected by the evacuations at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave. in Yuba City.
The shelter is set up at the west end of the Expo Hall.
For more information, call 441-9550 or email president@ysdada.org.
Air Quality
The Feather River Air Quality Management District and the Bi-county Health Department have extended an air quality health advisory through Thursday, in response to the poor air quality conditions throughout the region from wildfire smoke.
As of Tuesday, air quality in the Yuba-Sutter region was listed as moderate, according to www.airnow.gov.
According to a coordinated release issued by the three departments, the forecast air quality in the area calls for moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups though Thursday and southerly winds may bring some periods of cleaner air.
“The Sutter and Yuba Public Health Departments advise residents with lung or heart disease, and the elderly to leave areas where levels of particulate matter are high,” it was stated in the release. “For everyone else, when you smell smoke, or see smoke around you, you should consider staying indoors and avoiding heavy exertion.”
Weather
A fire weather watch is in effect through 8 a.m. Monday morning for the northeast portion of Yuba County, according to the National Weather Service.
The watch was called due to a forecast of gusty canyon winds and a minimum daytime humidity of 10-20 percent with poor humidity recovery overnight.