A single-engine airplane deployed a parachute during an emergency landing in Sutter County on Tuesday after reportedly running out of fuel.
Joe Borzelleri, chairman of the Sutter Buttes Regional Aviation Association, said the airplane departed from the Bob Hope Burbank Airport at 2:54 p.m. and made an emergency landing at 5:09 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the FlightAware tracking system, the airplane was headed to a private airstrip in Sutter County.
The pilot of the aircraft deployed a ballistic rescue parachute before making an emergency landing in an agriculture field.
Three people were on board the airplane – Cirrus SR-22 – when it landed, though no injuries were reported. The airplane sustained minor damages.