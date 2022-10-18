FarmersMarket.jpg

Nutrition Services employees manage the produce stand where students were able to “buy” fresh fruits and vegetables on Tuesday at Andros Karperos School in Yuba City.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Andros Karperos School in Yuba City held its first farmers market event on Tuesday to promote healthy eating among young students. 

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade classes were given Nutrition Services Bucks equivalent to $3 to purchase three different fruits and vegetables from Nutrition Services employees. 

