Andros Karperos School in Yuba City held its first farmers market event on Tuesday to promote healthy eating among young students.
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade classes were given Nutrition Services Bucks equivalent to $3 to purchase three different fruits and vegetables from Nutrition Services employees.
Principal Roco Grecco said that the farmers market event was organized to let students participate in a market exchange experience. The event also introduced students to different produce that will be featured on the school’s lunch menu for the next month.
“This is like if trick-or-treating was with fruits and vegetables,” Student Nutrition Director Chelsey Slattery said.
She was inspired to organize the farmers market after Grecco expressed interest in a similar event hosted by Twin Rivers Unified School District in McClellan Park. Yuba City Unified School District was also able to organize the farmers market in part due to the Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Grant which selects California elementary schools to provide fresh produce and nutrition education to students between July and June of a given school year, according to the California Department of Education.
The Yuba City Unified schools selected for the grant are Andros Karperos School, Bridge Street Elementary, Park Avenue Elementary, King Avenue Elementary and April Lane Elementary, Slattery said.
Produce for the farmers market was delivered to Andros Karperos School from the food supplier ProPacific Fresh along with local growers in the Yuba-Sutter area, Slattery said.
Grecco said that students were given the option to eat their produce at school or take it home at the end of the day, but Director of Student Engagement Jennifer Cates said that several students were eager to try the selection of food at the event.
“I watched a boy chomp into a bell pepper like it was an apple,” she said.
While some students from upper grade levels were present for the event, Slattery said that the farmers market was primarily geared for K-5 students to keep the event organized.
Nutrition Services Area Supervisor Karen Leyno was glad to see the number of students and teachers participating in the farmers market.
“It’s exciting to see a huge sense of normalcy for these students,” she said.
Nutrition Services is planning four more events this year for other elementary schools selected for the Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Grant. Slattery hopes to turn the farmers market into a regular event with another market organized in the spring.