AUSTIN, Texas – A Travis County judge has ordered Austin-based conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his InfoWars website to pay $100,000 in legal costs to the attorneys representing a parent of a Sandy Hook shooting victim suing them for intentional infliction of emotional distress.
The fees, contained in two orders issued Dec. 20 by state District Judge Scott Jenkins, were imposed because the defendants failed to adequately produce witnesses and provide information to the plaintiff’s attorneys as ordered by the court.
Jenkins’ order came even as he denied a motion by Jones’ attorney to dismiss the case brought by Neil Heslin, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse Lewis, was one of the 20 first-graders killed along with six school staffers in the December 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
The sanctions fell short of what the plaintiffs were asking for – a default judgment holding Jones and his conspiracy news site liable without benefit of a jury trail.
But Jenkins said that possibility remains “under advisement and may be reconsidered” when the case returns to his courtroom after what he expects will be an appeal of his decision not to dismiss the case, one of four brought by parents of children killed at Sandy Hook, a chilling tragedy that Jones and others on InfoWars persisted for years in suggesting was a hoax intended to create a pretext for the government to gut gun rights.
With a default judgment, Jones and InfoWars would be found liable and a jury would be convened to determine the amount of damages. Jenkins noted that InfoWars’ attorneys had promised that they would seek to “belatedly comply” with his Oct. 18 discovery order. Jenkins said the extent to which they deliver on that promise might affect further sanctions.
T. Wade Jefferies, the latest in a succession of lawyers representing Jones in the Sandy Hook litigation, did not reply to a request for comment on Jenkins’ actions.
Jenkins noted that his Oct. 18 order was “clear and unmistakable, easily understood by any competent reader.”