All available California Highway Patrol officers will be on patrol Labor Day weekend beginning at 6 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, according to a CHP press release.
CHP is still implementing the maximum enforcement period despite many Californians not traveling as much as normal due to the pandemic. According to the release, last year during the holiday weekend, 45 people were killed in crashes throughout California. Nearly three-quarters of all vehicle occupants killed were not wearing a seatbelt and CHP made more than 1,000 arrests for driving under the influence during a 78-hour enforcement period.
CHP produced a public service announcement about the impact of driving under the influence had on a CHP officer and his family called “Falling.” To watch the video, visit www.chp.social.