It was Tuesday morning at Yuba College – members of a restaurant management class led by Chef Roy Hansen lined up on both sides of a long table with cutting boards and steel serving trays in front of them. Hansen proceeded to demonstrate how to properly slice a turkey breast and thigh, before the students took their turns.
The turkey the students were slicing was being prepared for the free Thanksgiving meal provided at the Elks Lodge in Marysville (today from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.). The turkeys were cut up before being cooked so they wouldn’t take as long and be easier for a team of people to cut up.
“We want to be as similar as what most people have when they’re at home,” Hansen said to the class when describing how to slice the turkey. “It’s comfort food.”
Culinary student Cauy Weigt sliced up a turkey breast at his work station. This semester was his first at Yuba College so he was participating in the Thanksgiving preparation for the first time.
“Mainly I just enjoy cooking ... as well as the whole idea that we’re giving back to people,” Weigt said.
Culinary student Aleah Duran has been at Yuba College for two years but this was the first year she was participating in the Thanksgiving cooking.
“I think it’s really great that we’re involved because we’re able to practice our skills but also give people something that they’re actually going to enjoy,” Duran said. “It’s people that actually enjoy what they’re doing so I think it’ll show in the food.”
Gerald Wilson is 48, homeless and a full-time culinary student working toward as associate’s degree. He said he enjoys giving back because he knows what people who are struggling are going through.
“Everybody that we’re going to be feeding is everybody that I know on a personal basis,” Wilson said.
John Nicoletti said members of the Marysville Kiwanis Club will be delivering meals to homebound people this morning starting at 9 a.m. Those who wish to have meals delivered can call Nicoletti at 701-1773 or Elks Lodge organizer Kassie Holck at 645-8642 before 1 p.m.
Nicoletti said the lodge will serve between 600-800 meals today from homebound people to those who come to the lodge for a meal. Holck said the California Water Service, Kiwanis Club, Marysville Clampers, Yuba-Sutter Food Bank and the Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PGE) donated to make the dinner possible.