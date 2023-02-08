At approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision on Highway 70 near Sparrow Lane outside of Marysville.
Officials said that a silver Toyota Tacoma was driving at an unknown speed headed south on Highway 70. The male driver, a 41-year-old resident of Sacramento, reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway. Officials said the vehicle then struck a construction barrel cone before overturning multiple times and landing on its wheels in a nearby orchard.
The driver was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt during the collision and was ejected from the vehicle, leading to fatal injuries. A 40-year-old Marysville resident was also a passenger during the collision, officials said. The passenger was restrained by a shoulder belt and transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville to treat suspected minor injuries.
Investigators allegedly found fentanyl and several alcoholic beverage containers inside and around the wrecked vehicle. Officials said that alcohol and drugs are believed to be a factor in the collision, which is still under investigation.
Those with information regarding the collision are encouraged to contact Officer S. Taylor at the California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter area office by calling 530-674-5141.