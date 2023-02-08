At approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision on Highway 70 near Sparrow Lane outside of Marysville.

Officials said that a silver Toyota Tacoma was driving at an unknown speed headed south on Highway 70. The male driver, a 41-year-old resident of Sacramento, reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway. Officials said the vehicle then struck a construction barrel cone before overturning multiple times and landing on its wheels in a nearby orchard.

