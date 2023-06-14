AHAAwards.jpg

The Alliance for Hispanic Advancement honored its annual scholarship recipients on Tuesday during a banquet held at Boyd Hall in Yuba City.

 Courtesy of Daniel Escutia

The Alliance for Hispanic Advancement (AHA) held its annual scholarship awards banquet on Tuesday, honoring 10 Latino students who have chosen to continue their education.

Nine of these students were awarded with $500 scholarships from the organization’s scholarship fund and one student was selected for the $1,000 David Gonzales Scholarship award, which was established in honor of the owner of El Zarape Restaurant who died in 2021.

Tags

Recommended for you