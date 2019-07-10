Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain announced it’s partnering with Live Nation and Toyota Amphitheatre ahead of its fall opening.
The marketing alliance will see the casino and hotel become the official sponsor of a Hard Rock Casino Concert series at the concert venue.
Mark Birtha, president of the local Hard Rock, said the company is thrilled to be partnering with Toyota Amphitheater, which is owned and operated by Live Nation.
“We will host onsite promotions and Wild Card signups at each show, and we will also be the title sponsor of the Hard Rock Casino VIP Lounge at Toyota Amphitheatre,” Birtha said in a press release. “This is just the beginning of a longer term, local partnership that will bring ‘authentic experiences that rock’ to fans of both brands.”
The Hard Rock Casino Concert Series will be at the amphitheater located just down the street on Forty Mile Road in Yuba County, which has the capacity for 18,500 spectators.
“As the Hard Rock brand establishes roots in the Sacramento community, we couldn’t be more pleased they have decided to partner with one of our premier venues to power truly vibrant experiences for live music fans,” said Andy Peikon, senior vice president of venue sales for Live Nation, in a press release.
“It goes without saying the natural synergy between our two brands and we look forward to working closely with their team for years to come to conceptualize unique ways that will result in meaningful connections with fans.”