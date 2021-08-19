An eighth-grade boy at Riverbend Elementary School in Yuba City suffered a cut on the hand Thursday following an altercation between three eighth-grade boys involving a knife, according to a letter from Principal Jevan Bains to parents and the community.
The altercation took place on campus at around 8:20 a.m. The Yuba City Police Department was contacted immediately and the department is investigating the incident. Bains said at no time were other students in danger during the incident.
“Staff intervened immediately to end the altercation, and emergency help was summoned at once,” Bains said in the letter. “Despite this being an isolated incident, I want to assure you that we take every opportunity to examine and evaluate our school safety policies and procedures, and we will do that here as well.”
Bains asked parents to encourage their children to report any concerns to their teacher or to administrators.