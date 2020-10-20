An altercation between two women over a Trump 2020 banner in Glenn County led to a vehicle collision on Sunday, according to a press release from the Willows area California Highway Patrol.
At around 11:30 a.m., the responding officer found a blue pickup in the westbound lane of County Road 48 and was advised by people that a silver vehicle continued west after the collision.
The officer contacted Kathleen Menezes, 20, of Chico, whose vehicle matched the description of the silver vehicle, which was missing its rear bumper.
According to the press release, Menezes said she had taken a “Trump 2020” banner off of the Interstate 5 overpass, and a pedestrian, Susan Ceccon, 67, of Willows, attempted to retrieve it.
As they wrestled over the banner, Menezes entered her vehicle to leave and believed she put her vehicle in reverse.
She then unintentionally accelerated forward and her vehicle collided into the blue pickup and raised curb.
Ceccon fell to the ground prior to the collision, causing minor injuries, according to the press release.
Menezes continued to the intersection of County Road D and County Road 48 and waited for CHP to arrive.
No arrests were made.