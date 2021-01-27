An Amazon delivery station is planned for the city of Orland and is expected to bring at least 100 jobs to the region.
Xavier Van Chau, an Amazon spokesperson, said in an email that Amazon has leased a site for the facility – located at the Orland Airport Industrial Park – which will create between 100 and 150 full- and part-time jobs.
Van Chau said delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process and the site will help speed up deliveries for customers in Glenn County and the broader region. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment centers, sorted and then loaded into the vehicles for delivery to customers.
He said the station will also provide local entrepreneurs the opportunity to build “last-mile delivery businesses” through Amazon’s delivery service partnership program.
“These small businesses will create drive jobs to deliver Amazon packages in their local communities,” Van Chau said.
Scott De Moss, Glenn County administrative officer, said the facility will offer several benefits to the region.
“This is a great economic opportunity for the county and the region,” De Moss said. “The opportunity for jobs … translates into opportunity for people to do things and buy local.”
He said the fact that a large, national company is leasing at the Orland Airport Industrial Park could also entice other companies to utilize the site, bringing more employment opportunities to the region.
De Moss said as the county was discussing its strategic plan, the Board of Supervisors said they want to make sure there are opportunities for “our children and our children’s children to make a home in the future … I’m hopeful this project goes a long way to provide that kind of opportunity.”
De Moss said since the building Amazon is leasing already exists, the inside is being remodeled – some of the other work they’re doing includes adding a parking lot, putting in additional rollup doors and shading structures for vans.
“Amazon is excited to make this investment in Glenn County that will support local economic development and help ensure the company can reliably and efficiently deliver to its growing number of customers in the region,” Van Chau said. “The company is committed to being a good community partner and will engage with the city, county and community members as it develops this site.”
The company expects to begin operations at the approximately 75,000-square-foot facility in the coming year.
“The opportunity for Glenn County to site an Amazon Distribution Facility is a win for the county and the region with the creation of new jobs and the associated ancillary economic benefits,” said Keith Corum, chairman of the Glenn County Board of Supervisors.
For more information on Amazon’s Delivery Service Partnership program, visit www.logistics.amazon.com.