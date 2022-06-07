American Legion Post No. 705 of Yuba City is set to host a flag retirement ceremony for nearly 4,000 U.S. flags on Saturday in Sutter.
Just days before the annual Flag Day holiday on June 14, the public is invited to attend the event that will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Sutter Cemetery, located at 7200 Butte Ave. in Sutter.
“We have all served our country under that flag,” Chaplain Bill Duncan said in a statement. “We gave ourselves to defend the principles for which that flag stands, even if it meant the cost of our lives. The U.S. flag symbolizes the freedom which (has) cost the lives of so many men and women. It breaks our hearts to see it dishonored. We wish to show the public how to honor our national ensign and properly retire it when it has served its intended purpose.”
Flags have already been turned into several businesses in Yuba and Sutter counties, according to a release from Grange Co-op.
“On behalf of American Legion Stephen M. Brammer Post 705, thank you to all who are contributing to this event; to those who have donated their worn or soiled flags; to those organizations and businesses who have helped to collect the flags; and to those who are giving their time to help us properly and respectfully retire these standards which symbolizes the freedom and democracy which we cherish,” Duncan said.
For those interested in dropping off a flag for retirement, please visit the following locations:
– Sutter Cemetery Office, 7200 Butte Ave. in Sutter
– New Earth Market, 1475 Tharp Rd. in Yuba City
– Grange Co-op, 1262 Stabler Lane in Yuba City
– Sutter County Election Office, 1435 Veterans Memorial Circle in Yuba City
The public is being asked to not bring flags to the ceremony. Flags should only be dropped off at the named locations.