The American Lung Association recognized the work of volunteers from the Yuba County Tobacco Advocacy Partnership who collected over 2,000 individual tobacco litter items on two days before this year’s Marysville Peach Festival.

According to officials with the association, volunteers conducted a tobacco waste cleanup on July 8 and July 18 as the city prepared for the annual festival that brought in about 30,000 visitors to downtown Marysville.

