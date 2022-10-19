The American Lung Association recognized the work of volunteers from the Yuba County Tobacco Advocacy Partnership who collected over 2,000 individual tobacco litter items on two days before this year’s Marysville Peach Festival.
According to officials with the association, volunteers conducted a tobacco waste cleanup on July 8 and July 18 as the city prepared for the annual festival that brought in about 30,000 visitors to downtown Marysville.
“When you see just how much tobacco litter is generated in such a brief timeframe it really shows a different side to the impact of tobacco in our community and at events,” Sophia Oyewole, Health Promotions coordinator with the American Lung Association, said in a statement.
In total, 2,767 individual tobacco litter items were collected, including cigarette butts, empty cigarette packages, cigarillo tips/wrappers, smokeless tobacco waste, and e-cigarette waste, according to the association.
With assistance from First 5 Yuba, Sapphire Marketing Group in 2021 voluntarily displayed smoke-free event signage in an effort to reduce secondhand smoke exposure and make the event more welcoming for families and children. In May, event organizers sought city support to codify the event’s smoke-free status with a written policy, the association said.
“By encouraging smoke-free events we can provide that extra bit of safe breathing space and show the next generation that smoking does not have to be the norm,” Sarah Kotko, a representative from First 5 Yuba, said in a statement.