Pickers1.jpg

Mike Wolfe, right, the creator and star of the hit reality show “American Pickers,” rides alongside Danielle Colby, a cast member and shop manager. 

 Courtesy of Cineflix

“American Pickers” is an American reality television series that premiered on the History Channel back in 2010. It is produced by Cineflix Productions, and is now in its 23rd season.

The documentary series follows skilled “pickers” as they explore the world of antique picking and hunt for some of America’s most valuable items.

