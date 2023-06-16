To help counteract what officials said is a shortage of health care professionals across a variety of disciplines, including behavioral health, the state is offering scholarships of up to $25,000 to students seeking a future in the behavioral health field.

Administered by the California Department of Health Care Access and Information (HCAI), the Behavioral Health Scholarship Program “provides scholarships to behavioral health students seeking education or training to become behavioral health practitioners through a certificate, associate, bachelor, master and/or doctoral degree program in exchange for a 12-month service obligation practicing and providing direct patient care in an underserved community, eligible applicants may receive up to $25,000,” according to a grant guide from the HCAI.

Recommended for you