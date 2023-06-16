To help counteract what officials said is a shortage of health care professionals across a variety of disciplines, including behavioral health, the state is offering scholarships of up to $25,000 to students seeking a future in the behavioral health field.
Administered by the California Department of Health Care Access and Information (HCAI), the Behavioral Health Scholarship Program “provides scholarships to behavioral health students seeking education or training to become behavioral health practitioners through a certificate, associate, bachelor, master and/or doctoral degree program in exchange for a 12-month service obligation practicing and providing direct patient care in an underserved community, eligible applicants may receive up to $25,000,” according to a grant guide from the HCAI.
The department said the purpose of the program is specifically intended to “increase the number of appropriately trained behavioral health professionals providing direct patient care” in underserved areas or qualified facilities within the state.
In order to be eligible for the scholarship, each applicant must meet the following criteria:
– Start a training program by Sept. 30
– Be enrolled in a minimum of six semester units, or its equivalent, until program completion
– Have a GPA of 2.0 or greater for most recent academic performance or equivalent
– Maintain a GPA of 2.0 or greater, until program completion
– This requirement does not apply to Peer Support Specialists in an authorized training program
– Must graduate after the proposed grant agreement start date
– Not have any other existing service obligations with other entities, including other HCAI programs
– Not be in breach of any other HCAI service obligation
– Commit to providing a 12-month service obligation in an underserved area or qualifying facility within six months of graduation
– Provide 32 hours or more per week of direct patient care
– Attend an educational institution within the state of California
Applications for the scholarship are currently available. The deadline to submit an application is 3 p.m. on Aug. 15.
“The applicant is responsible for providing all necessary information and ensuring that the information contained in the application is complete and accurate,” the HCAI stated. “Applicants must register and submit all applications (including all required forms, documents and/and or attachments) through the web-based eApp https://funding.hcai.ca.gov/. New applicants must first register as a user to access the application materials. Returning applicants must use their previous email and password to login. … Applicants may apply for more than one HCAI scholarship or loan repayment program at a time.”
Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County, said Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Services also is affected by these statewide shortages. He said there is currently a recruitment effort underway for “many full-time positions with pension, insurance, and other benefits.”