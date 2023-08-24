Ampla Health Yuba City Medical held an official “Top Out” ceremony on Tuesday which involved the signing of its final piece of structural steel for the clinic’s latest expansion.
The signing and ceremony took place at the northwest front side of the building located at 1000 Sutter St. in Yuba City. This special ceremony commemorated what leaders have called a major constructional milestone for Ampla Health.
“We will continue offering medical, behavioral health, chiropractic, and pharmacy services and will expand to offer pediatric, dental, and optometry,” explained Rocio Valdez, Ampla Health’s director of communications.
Ampla Health’s ongoing Yuba City expansion project involves the addition of 40,580 square feet and the renovation of 15,915 square feet. When finished, this undertaking will more than double the number of exam rooms at Ampla for both its pediatric and medical wards and is anticipated to draw in approximately 11,250 new patients combined. Additionally, the clinic’s incoming optometry services are expected to host around 8,000 visits and screenings per year and its dental exam rooms may service over 7,000 new patients.
Organizers reported that Tuesday’s ceremony was well attended with representatives from Ampla’s board, its executive and management team, and other clinic leadership in addition to Yuba City Mayor Wade Kirchner and Yuba City City Council members Dave Shaw, Marc Boomgaarden, and Michael Pasquale.
All invited attendees were encouraged to sign the final structural steel beam as a symbolic gesture of community support and integration.