Ampla1.png

Invited guests take an opportunity to sign the final structural steel beam for the new expansion of Ampla Health Yuba City Medical at the clinic’s “Top Out” ceremony on Tuesday in Yuba City.

 Courtesy of Ampla Health

Ampla Health Yuba City Medical held an official “Top Out” ceremony on Tuesday which involved the signing of its final piece of structural steel for the clinic’s latest expansion. 

The signing and ceremony took place at the northwest front side of the building located at 1000 Sutter St. in Yuba City. This special ceremony commemorated what leaders have called a major constructional milestone for Ampla Health. 

Tags

Recommended for you