The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Friday that Ampla Health in Yuba City is part of an initial $5 million investment to support President Joe Biden’s “Cancer Moonshot Initiative.”

Through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), more than $5 million was awarded to 11 HRSA-funded community health centers to “facilitate access to life-saving cancer screenings and early detection services for underserved populations,” officials with HHS said.

